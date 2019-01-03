Refrain from stirs, Odisha government urges outfits

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has urged organisations and outfits to keep away from agitations and cooperate with the administration for smooth functioning of offices and courts in western and southern regions of the State.

People in these regions have been resorting to bandhs by shutting down Government offices, courts and business establishments to press their demand of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court.

In a statement, the Home department clarified that the Government has been trying to fulfil the demand of people for the last three decades and had even appealed to the Centre several times to take a decision on the matter besides promising required infrastructure and human resources.

“The State has a little role to play as it has to be decided by the Centre and the Parliament. The State Government is committed for establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in both the regions. It has taken all possible steps in the past and will continue to pursue it till the demand is fulfilled,” it added.