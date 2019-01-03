Tribal gathering at Kalinga Nagar on firing anniversary

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Hundreds of tribals from across the State and outside assembled at Kalinga Nagar industrial complex here on Wednesday to observe the 13th anniversary of the police firing in which 14 persons including three women were killed in 2006.

The tribals under the banner of Vistapan Virodhi Jan Manch and armed with traditional weapons first offered prayers at Champakoila, the place where the firing incident took place. Later, a rally was taken out to Veer Bhumi at Ambagadia, the spot where all the firing victims were cremated, via Duburi Chowk. In the afternoon, they performed another set of rituals and conducted a memorial meeting.

The Manch, which has been spearheading the agitation against displacement due to industrialisation since the Kalinga Nagar firing, observes ‘Sahid Diwas’ (Martyrs’ day) every year on this day to pay tributes to the tribals who were killed in the incident.

“We have been fighting for the cause of tribals who are the worst affected by industries in Kalinga Nagar. We are also fighting against the callous attitude of the State Government, Jajpur district administration and the steel companies towards the tribals of Kalinga Nagar,” said secretary of the Manch Rabindra Jarika.

He said the outfit will continue the protest till the State Government takes necessary measures to improve the socio-economic condition of the tribals of Kalinga Nagar.

On the day, the district administration deployed seven platoons of police force along with two Magistrates and as many DSPs to maintain law and order in view of the anniversary. The meeting and rally were passed off peacefully.

On January 2, 2006, police opened fired at the tribals who were protesting displacement due to industrialisation and construction of a compound wall of Tata Steel in Kalinga Nagar.

While 12 persons died on the spot, 60 others sustained bullet injuries. Later, two of them succumbed to their injuries. Besides, a police constable was also killed in the clash.