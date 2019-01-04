Home States Odisha

AP officials visit disputed Kotia panchayat again

The officials, divided into several teams, visited Dhulipadar, Madkar, Tal Sembi, Uppar Sembi and Nerdawalsa villages to carry out development plans under the programme.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh officials distributing pension to villagers at Kotia in Koraput district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A year after Andhra Pradesh launched its flagship Janmabhoomi programme in disputed Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district, officials of the neighbouring State on Wednesday visited several villages in the panchayat for its implementation.

As per reports, panchayat executive officers, revenue inspectors, anganwadi workers and school teachers of Andhra Pradesh  (AP) have been engaged to mobilise people for the programme which is usually conducted from January 2 to 9 every year.

On Thursday, the AP officials visited Tala Ganjeipadar village where they distributed old-age and disability pension to 27 beneficiaries. Claiming complete occupation over 21 villages of Kotia panchayat in the district, they allegedly collected information to provide Aadhaar and voter cards to the villagers.

Last year too, Vizianagaram District Collector had visited Tala Ganjeipadar village and distributed blankets and pension to beneficiaries under the flagship Janmabhoomi programme of the neighbouring State. Odisha Government had then geared up its machineries to speed up development works in the panchayat.

Contacted, Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi feigned ignorance about the AP officials’ second visit to the panchayat and said, “All social security schemes of Odisha Government are functional in Kotia and the villagers have been provided with houses under various schemes. Kotia is an integral part of Odisha.”
Moreover, the Government has sanctioned `150 crore for infrastructure development in the area, he added.

