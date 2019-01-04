‘BJD obstacle to Central schemes’

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJD Government has been creating obstacles in the path of Odisha’s development, alleged spokesperson of State unit of BJP Golak Mohapatra here on Thursday.Addressing mediapersons ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada on Saturday, Golak said several development schemes implemented by the Centre have not been reaching the people in the State. He accused the State Government of deliberately neglecting projects which have been implemented for the welfare of the poor.

Golak said despite the BJD Government’s indifference, the Central schemes have made an impact in the lives of people, especially women, who now have access to LPG for cooking. He said other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana too have benefited the poor in the State. The saffron party leader slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for neglecting the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

Golak said owing to the Chief Minister’s lack of interest in developing the region, several factories have been closed. He said Subarnarekha Irrigation Project, which is aimed at improving farmers’ plight, is yet to be completed.

Even as the foundation of Jambhira water project was laid by the Chief Minister years ago, work is yet to commence as a result of which more than 20,000 Baripada residents are facing acute drinking water crisis, the BJP leader said. Even as a medical college and hospital has come up in Baripada, it faces shortage of doctors. Prime Minister Modi will bring ‘Vikashara Baxo’ (development box) for the people of Mayurbhanj district during his visit to the town, he added.