BJP terms monetary aid to women SHGs as vote bank politics

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the ruling BJD plans to dole out financial assistance to members of women self help groups (SHG) ahead of the ensuing elections, BJP on Thursday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his ‘vote bank’ politics.

Coming down heavily on the State Government for its decision to distribute seed money (working capital) of Rs 5,000 to each women SHG and Rs 3,000 to each member to buy smart phone at the proposed mega convention of SHG members under Mission Shakti programme at Puri, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi said the ruling party has miserably failed to bring transformational change in the lives of rural women due to lack of good policy initiatives.

Even as the State Government claimed to have brought about 70 lakh women under SHG fold, only 72,000 out of the total 6 lakh SHGs have been linked to commercial banks for institutional credit. This speaks volumes about the success of SHG movement, the basic objective of which is to economically empower rural women, she said.

The former IAS officer, who recently joined BJP, said the State Government has decided to provide Rs 15,000 to each of the SHG in three years. With each group comprising 10-15 members, each member will get assistance of Rs 1,000 over a period of three years.

“In what way will the financial assistance help SHG members,” she wondered and said this is nothing but an attempt by BJD to woo the members of SHGs before the election.

While 50 per cent of the State’s population are women, Sarangi said the Government’s budgetary allocation for women and child development is too small at Rs 3,448 crore.

Ridiculing the Government for its tall claims on women empowerment, the BJP leader said the ruling party had not made any budgetary provision for SHGs in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Government had kept a of provision of only Rs 500 crore in the current fiscal with an eye on the elections, she said.