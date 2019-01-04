Home States Odisha

BJP terms monetary aid to women SHGs as vote bank politics

Ridiculing the Government for its tall claims on women empowerment, the BJP leader said the ruling party had not made any budgetary provision for SHGs in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the ruling BJD plans to dole out financial assistance to members of women self help groups (SHG) ahead of the ensuing elections, BJP on Thursday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his ‘vote bank’ politics.

Coming down heavily on the State Government for its decision to distribute seed money (working capital) of Rs 5,000 to each women SHG and Rs 3,000 to each member to buy smart phone at the proposed mega convention of SHG members under Mission Shakti programme at Puri, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi said the ruling party has miserably failed to bring transformational change in the lives of rural women due to lack of good policy initiatives.

Even as the State Government claimed to have brought about 70 lakh women under SHG fold, only 72,000 out of the total 6 lakh SHGs have been linked to commercial banks for institutional credit. This speaks volumes about the success of SHG movement, the basic objective of which is to economically empower rural women, she said.

The former IAS officer, who recently joined BJP, said the State Government has decided to provide Rs 15,000 to each of the SHG in three years. With each group comprising 10-15 members, each member will get assistance of Rs 1,000 over a period of three years.

“In what way will the financial assistance help SHG members,” she wondered and said this is nothing but an attempt by BJD to woo the members of SHGs before the election.

While 50 per cent of the State’s population are women, Sarangi said the Government’s budgetary allocation for women and child development is too small at Rs 3,448 crore.

Ridiculing the Government for its tall claims on women empowerment, the BJP leader said the ruling party had not made any budgetary provision for SHGs in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Government had kept a of provision of only Rs 500 crore in the current fiscal with an eye on the elections, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp