Boat rules capsize, people pay with lives

PARADIP/KENDRAPARA: The Hukitola boat tragedy is a glaring example of the administration’s unwillingness to learn from experiences of the past which are replete with stories of mishaps and precious loss of innocent lives.

Lack of safety measures and blatant violation of the guidelines of Odisha Boat Rules, 2004 continue to send villagers to watery graves. Yet, the issue remains low on the priority of the administration which has now been exposed.

In 2008, as many as 11 youths, all local cricketers of Nuagada in Paradip, died in a boat mishap at Bahakuda Musadiha ghat. In 2014, five persons including four girls met a watery grave after their boat capsized in Devi river in Biridi area. The recent Hukitola tragedy, thus, is an outcome of the administration’s negligence in enforcing the boat safety rules strictly.

Sources said despite restriction, illegal boats and motor launches continue to operate brazenly in different ghats of the district right under the nose of the authorities. Old, rickety and unregistered boats ferrying people, often beyond their capacity, is a common sight in various parts of Jagatsinghpur which is criss-crossed by several rivers.

Apart from lacking valid license, most of the boats don’t have life jackets and buoys. The ill-fated boat in Hukitola mishap didn’t have license and safety equipment. In fact, it was small fishing boat which was illegally used to ferry passengers.

After a seven-month fishing ban was imposed in Bay of Bengal and nearby areas to protect endangered Olive Ridley turtles from November 1 last year, many fishermen have converted their fishing boats into passenger vessels to eke out a living. The local fishermen use their boats to ferry tourists to Batighar, Hukitola and Agaranasi Islands besides the deep sea and earn good money, said Arjun Mandal, a fisherman of Batighar village in Kendrapara district.

Fishermen leader of Jagatsinghpur Pitamber Tarai said hundreds of picnickers visit Hukitola Batighar, which has been declared a tourist spot, during the New year. However, the administration is yet to put in place safety measures for passengers on the waterways. Since there are no ferry boats to take passengers and picnickers to these tourist spots, people are forced to travel on small fishing boats, thereby putting their lives at risk, Tarai said.

Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine), Kujang Manas Ranjan Swain confessed that the mini fishing boat involved in Hukitola mishap had no license and safety equipment. A departmental inquiry into the incident is underway, he added.