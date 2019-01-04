Home States Odisha

Bridge still distant for residents of Korukonda

The work was supposed to be completed by November 29, 2018 as per an agreement signed between the firm and Rural Development Department Division-I.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The under-construction bridge over Chitapari-III river | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: THE wait of residents of two villages under Korukonda panchayat samiti limits for connectivity to Balimela town is set to get longer.Little progress in construction of 92-metre bridge over Chitapari-III river has delayed the road project. The work was started two years ago and is yet to be completed. The construction of the bridge, at an estimated cost of `6.44 crore, was started by Jeypore-based firm Gupteswar Constructions on November 30, 2016 after it was awarded the tender by Rural Development Department Division-I of Malkangiri.

The work was supposed to be completed by November 29, 2018 as per an agreement signed between the firm and Rural Development Department Division-I. So far, only 70 per cent of the construction has been completed.

At least 3,000 people, residing  in Chitapari-III  and Pottrel panchayats under Korukonda block limits, are waiting for the completion of the bridge as it will provide them direct connectivity with Balimela town.
In the absence of bridge, children of these panchayats have to depend on boats for crossing the river to attend school at Balimela. Their woes are multiplied during  rainy season, when the river is in spate.

Contacted, Rural Development Department Division-I junior engineer Manik Kumbhar admitted delay in the completion of the bridge and attributed it to rising water level and stones in the river. He said the construction would be completed by March this year. However, considering the pace of work, it seems unlikely that the work will be completed by March, locals said. They threatened to boycott the ensuing elections if the work is not completed on time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp