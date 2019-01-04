Bridge still distant for residents of Korukonda

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: THE wait of residents of two villages under Korukonda panchayat samiti limits for connectivity to Balimela town is set to get longer.Little progress in construction of 92-metre bridge over Chitapari-III river has delayed the road project. The work was started two years ago and is yet to be completed. The construction of the bridge, at an estimated cost of `6.44 crore, was started by Jeypore-based firm Gupteswar Constructions on November 30, 2016 after it was awarded the tender by Rural Development Department Division-I of Malkangiri.

The work was supposed to be completed by November 29, 2018 as per an agreement signed between the firm and Rural Development Department Division-I. So far, only 70 per cent of the construction has been completed.

At least 3,000 people, residing in Chitapari-III and Pottrel panchayats under Korukonda block limits, are waiting for the completion of the bridge as it will provide them direct connectivity with Balimela town.

In the absence of bridge, children of these panchayats have to depend on boats for crossing the river to attend school at Balimela. Their woes are multiplied during rainy season, when the river is in spate.

Contacted, Rural Development Department Division-I junior engineer Manik Kumbhar admitted delay in the completion of the bridge and attributed it to rising water level and stones in the river. He said the construction would be completed by March this year. However, considering the pace of work, it seems unlikely that the work will be completed by March, locals said. They threatened to boycott the ensuing elections if the work is not completed on time.