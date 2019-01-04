Home States Odisha

Demand for Maharathy’s ouster intensifies

The agitating women also hurled tomatoes at the police and staged a demonstration after they were stopped.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mahila Congress activists taking out a rally to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for dismissal of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Pradeep Maharathy over his controversial statement welcoming the acquittal of Pipili gang rape and murder case accused, gained momentum with Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) trying to gherao Naveen Nivas on Thursday.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against Maharathy and protesting the silence of the Chief Minister on the issue, the Mahila Congress activists started a rally towards the Chief Minister’s residence to gherao it. While on way to Naveen Nivas they were stopped by police leading to a scuffle with between the two groups near Sishu Bhawan square.

The agitating women also hurled tomatoes at the police and staged a demonstration after they were stopped. “We will also protest against the CM in the same manner by holding rallies and demonstrations in future,” president of the OPMC Sumitra Jena said and added that the agitation will continue till the Minister is removed.

The OPMC activists had hurled tomatoes at the official residence of the Minister during a demonstration protesting his controversial statement while the BJP Mahila Morcha activists had gheraoed Naveen Nivas over the issue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday asked women across the State to send bangles which will presented to the Chief Minister on January 10. “We will collect all the bangles and march to Naveen Nivas again on January 10 to present it to the Chief Minister,” president of Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha, Pravati Parida told mediapersons here on Thursday.

Alleging that the Crime Branch has failed to investigate into the incident in an impartial manner, Parida reiterated the demand of the party for a CBI probe into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp