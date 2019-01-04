Demand for Maharathy’s ouster intensifies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for dismissal of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Pradeep Maharathy over his controversial statement welcoming the acquittal of Pipili gang rape and murder case accused, gained momentum with Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) trying to gherao Naveen Nivas on Thursday.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against Maharathy and protesting the silence of the Chief Minister on the issue, the Mahila Congress activists started a rally towards the Chief Minister’s residence to gherao it. While on way to Naveen Nivas they were stopped by police leading to a scuffle with between the two groups near Sishu Bhawan square.

The agitating women also hurled tomatoes at the police and staged a demonstration after they were stopped. “We will also protest against the CM in the same manner by holding rallies and demonstrations in future,” president of the OPMC Sumitra Jena said and added that the agitation will continue till the Minister is removed.

The OPMC activists had hurled tomatoes at the official residence of the Minister during a demonstration protesting his controversial statement while the BJP Mahila Morcha activists had gheraoed Naveen Nivas over the issue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday asked women across the State to send bangles which will presented to the Chief Minister on January 10. “We will collect all the bangles and march to Naveen Nivas again on January 10 to present it to the Chief Minister,” president of Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha, Pravati Parida told mediapersons here on Thursday.

Alleging that the Crime Branch has failed to investigate into the incident in an impartial manner, Parida reiterated the demand of the party for a CBI probe into the case.