Five boys flee shelter home

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least five minor boys escaped from a city-based shelter home under Lingaraj police limits here, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Monday night (December 31) when the children reportedly used a spoon to unbolt the screws of a window before fleeing at about 3 am. The shelter home authorities lodged a complaint with Lingaraj police station on January 1 after the matter came to their notice.

“The five children had come to the shelter home on different days. Some of them were handed over to us by Railway Childline and police, and they were staying here from a period of eight days to two months,” said programme manager of Ruchika Shelter Home, RP Dwivedy.“So far, none of the missing children have been traced. A search operation has been launched to find them,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. In May, 2017, about 12 minor boys had managed to escape from the same shelter home.

Officials of different shelter homes in the City said there was no observation home in the Capital for the juvenile in conflict with law. There is an observation home in Rourkela, Angul and Berhampur for the juveniles, who are detained by the police for committing some crimes.“The observation home at Berhampur is the nearest to Bhubaneswar. The children detained for petty crimes have a tendency to flee and for them we have to impose tight restrictions,” an official said.