Hasina drowns in grief as villagers mourn loss

By Express News Service

PARADIP/KENDRAPARA: Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the cremation ground of Hasina village as grieving families consigned bodies of 10 victims of Hukitola boat mishap on Thursday. Eight of them were children, in the age group of three to 14.

The inconsolable family members lit the pyres and bid adieu to their loved ones. Some of them even fainted. A pall of gloom had descended on Hasina village under Kujang block on Wednesday after the news of the tragic boat mishap poured in late in the evening.The 10 deceased, nine of whom were from Hasina, included 36-year-old Pravati Swain, Anu Tarai (30), Sai Tarai (4), Debasish Sahoo (10), Debasmita Sahoo (6), Rojalin Sahoo (14), Dhuna Sahoo (14), Shushree Pallavi Swain (5) and Shubhashree Swain (6). Besides, three-year-old Ishan Dalai of Gandikipur village also perished in the mishap. Another six-year-old girl, Minu Swain, is still missing.

Tipu Tarai, a villager who lost his aunt and niece in the mishap, said, “I have never seen such a large number of cremations on a single day in Hasina. Today is the darkest day in the history of our village.”

As many as 56 villagers of Hasina were returning from Hukitola island after a picnic party when the ill-fated fishing boat capsized in Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi, near Barkolikhala in Batighar panchayat of Kendrapada district. The boatman, Nirvay Swain, was one of the lucky survivors.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra said prima facie, it appears that the boat capsized due to overloading. “The fishing boat could carry barely 15 to 20 people, but there were 56,” he said.

After arrival of the victims’ bodies from Hukitola to Hasina on the day, irate villagers staged demonstration demanding a compensation of `10 lakh instead of `4 lakh announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The agitators, keeping the bodies at the protest site, demanded unconditional release of the two boatmen Nirvay and Tutu Sahoo, who were detained by Jumboo Marine police for ferrying picnickers in the unlicensed boat.

Additional SP Bishnu Charan Mishra and district officials rushed to the spot and assured the agitators to release the boatmen and take up the matter of compensation hike with the CM.Earlier, villagers had also staged a road blockade at Pandarnumber on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding a probe into the mishap. The blockade was lifted after Kujang Tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda assured the irate villagers of looking into their demand.

Meanwhile, of the total 22 rescued picnickers admitted to Kujang hospital, five have been discharged after primary treatment. Leaders of various political parties including local MLA Damodar Rout and district officials made a beeline for Hasina on the day and met the bereaved families.