Home States Odisha

Hasina drowns in grief as villagers mourn loss

The inconsolable family members lit the pyres and bid adieu to their loved ones. Some of them even fainted.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyres of the victims at cremation ground in Hasina village | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP/KENDRAPARA: Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the cremation ground of Hasina village as grieving families consigned bodies of 10 victims of Hukitola boat mishap on Thursday. Eight of them were children, in the age group of three to 14.

The inconsolable family members lit the pyres and bid adieu to their loved ones. Some of them even fainted. A pall of gloom had descended on Hasina village under Kujang block on Wednesday after the news of the tragic boat mishap poured in late in the evening.The 10 deceased, nine of whom were from Hasina, included 36-year-old Pravati Swain, Anu Tarai (30), Sai Tarai (4), Debasish  Sahoo (10), Debasmita Sahoo (6), Rojalin Sahoo (14), Dhuna Sahoo (14), Shushree Pallavi Swain (5) and Shubhashree Swain (6). Besides, three-year-old Ishan Dalai of Gandikipur village also perished in the mishap. Another six-year-old girl, Minu Swain, is still missing.

Tipu Tarai, a villager who lost his aunt and niece in the mishap, said, “I have never seen such a large number of cremations on a single day in Hasina. Today is the darkest day in the history of our village.”
As many as 56 villagers of Hasina were returning from Hukitola island after a picnic party when the ill-fated fishing boat capsized in Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi, near Barkolikhala in Batighar panchayat of Kendrapada district. The boatman, Nirvay Swain, was one of the lucky survivors.
Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra said prima facie, it appears that the boat capsized due to overloading. “The fishing boat could carry barely 15 to 20 people, but there were 56,” he said.

After arrival of the victims’ bodies from Hukitola to Hasina on the day, irate villagers staged demonstration demanding a compensation of `10 lakh instead of `4 lakh announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The agitators, keeping the bodies at the protest site, demanded unconditional release of the two boatmen Nirvay and Tutu Sahoo, who were detained by Jumboo Marine police for ferrying picnickers in the unlicensed boat.

Additional SP Bishnu Charan Mishra and district officials rushed to the spot and assured the agitators to release the boatmen and take up the matter of compensation hike with the CM.Earlier, villagers had also staged a road blockade at Pandarnumber on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding a probe into the mishap. The blockade was lifted after Kujang Tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda assured the irate villagers of looking into their demand.

Meanwhile, of the total 22 rescued picnickers admitted to Kujang hospital, five have been discharged after primary treatment. Leaders of various political parties including local MLA Damodar Rout and district officials made a beeline for Hasina on the day and met the bereaved families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp