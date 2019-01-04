Home States Odisha

List of voters to be out on Jan 21

The final voter list for the general and Assembly elections to be held this year will be declared on January 21 instead of the previous decided date of January 4.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The final voter list for the general and Assembly elections to be held this year will be declared on January 21 instead of the previous decided date of January 4.Informing this to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Surendra Kumar said the State had sought extension of date for addition, deletion and correction of the list up to November 15 and it was granted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“We have received more than 12 lakh applications, including over five lakh from first time voters and two lakh from people with disabilities. The special summary revision of electoral rolls is underway and the final list will be released on January 21,” he said.

The ECI has directed to conduct both the elections in the State through Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, Kumar said, adding a mock poll will be conducted in each village from January 7 for the purpose.

Seven vans will tour each constituency for a month to show people how to use VVPAT machines. Each van will tour four village a day and a dummy braille ballot papers will also be provided to the teams visiting villages to sensitise people so that visually impaired voters can know how to exercise their franchise.

“Required number of EVM and VVPAT have been received from six states and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). The first-level checking of all EVMs/VVPATs is on to make them usable and it will be completed by January 15,” Kumar said.

VVPAT machines were used in the State during Bijepur by-election. The ECI has decided to use the device in all 147 Assembly constituencies for the first time to maintain transparency.  

The State has 37,606 booths at present, the CEO said adding the number is likely to increase. As per draft electoral roll of voters published on September 1, number of voters in the State was over 3.12 crore, including 1.61 crore men, 1.51 crore women and 2,151 transgenders.

Strategy in Maoist-hit areas

Special emphasis has been given to Maoist-infested areas for smooth conduct of elections. A conference involving senior police officials, income tax and excise officials will be held on January 5 to discuss law and order, excise raid, identification of vulnerable booths.

Master trainers

The State-level and district- level master trainers have been finalised to impart specialised training to each election officer. While 58 state-level trainers have been trained by ECI, 1,136 district-level trainers were imparted the knowledge at the State headquarters in the first phase. Second phase training will be held from January 8 to February 20. On the other hand, district-level trainers will impart training to around 80,000 poll officials at district, sub-division and block level, which will be completed by February 25.

