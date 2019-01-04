Missing girl’s body found in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The body of a 13-year-old girl of Rajmohanpur village under Hindol police limits, who had been missing for the last 12 days, was found from a nearby hill on Thursday.

The body of the minor was traced by a villager, around 2 km from her house. Sources said the girl had been missing since December 21 and an FIR in this regard was lodged in Hindol police station. Her family members had urged the SP to trace her. Later, the deceased’s father, Keshab Behera, had sought help from Child Welfare Committee.

However, in a tragic turn of events, the minor’s body was found hanging on a hill with injury marks on her private parts. Villagers and family members alleged the girl was murdered. They later staged an agitation by blocking the village road seeking action against the culprits. Meanwhile, Dhenkanal SP Santosh Kumar Nayak told ‘Express’ that postmortem on the body will be conducted and action taken against the culprits soon.