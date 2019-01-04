MLAs meet CM over HC bench demand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of MLAs from Western Odisha, cutting across party lines, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat on Thursday seeking his intervention for establishment of HC bench in their area.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and BJD MLA from Rairakhol, Rohit Pujari; Sambalpur BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahy; Congress MLA from Jharsuguda Naba Kishore Das and BJP MLA from Padampur Pradip Purohit were part of the delegation. The leaders had also visited Cuttack to meet Orissa High Court Chief Justice KS Jhaveri to press for their longstanding demand of a permanent HC Bench in Western Odisha, but could not do so.