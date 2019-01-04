Home States Odisha

Modi coming on Jan 5, to unveil slew of projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch a slew of Central Government projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore during his visit to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on January 5.
Modi, who will be visiting Barapada in Mayurbhanj district on January 5, will dedicate 513 km Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline project of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) worth Rs 1,080 crore, said IOCL Executive Director PC Choubey.

The 670-km Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur line built at a cost of Rs 1,330 crore, will ensure uninterrupted supply to Odisha and neighbouring states. The pipeline traverses 240 km in Odisha and passes through the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in the State.

General Manager of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) AK Ray said Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 43.2 km Rimuli-Koida section of NH-215 estimated to cost Rs 828.36 crore, 104.2 km of Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 at a project cost of Rs 1,313 crore and 53.2 km Koida-Rajmunda section of NH-215 at a cost of Rs 1,176.4 crore.

Doubling of 11.3 km Chillikidara-Sagadapata line and 9 km Naranpur-Basantpur line, completed at a cost of Rs 131.34 crore, will also be inaugurated by him. The two rail lines connect mineral rich area of Keonjhar and Jajpur districts. The two sections are part of Banspani-Jakhapura doubling project (180 km) sanctioned in 2010-11, said Chief PRO, East Coast Railway, JP Mishra.

The multi-modal logistics park in Balasore will be inaugurated by Modi besides the conservation and development works for Rasikaray temple and excavated structure at the ancient fort Haripurgarh and Passport Sewa Kendras at Post Offices.

Shah to visit on Jan 18 Bhubaneswar:

National president  of BJP Amit Shah will be visiting Odisha on January 18 to realise ‘Mission 120+’ in the State Assembly. He will hold meetings with booth level workers in four phases and attend a conference of booth workers in Cuttack, said BJP’s State in-charge Arun Singh here on Thursday. Asserting that the party will achieve its target of winning more than 120 Assembly seats in House of 147 members, Singh said four conferences will be organised where booth level workers of 4 to 6 Parliamentary seats will participate. Shah who had initiated the booth contact programme titled ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazbhoot’ will give a final touch by addressing the booth workers. The booth workers conference will be held in phases, dates of which will be finalised later, he added.

