Mystery shrouds album actress death

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Music album actress Simran Morya of Jharsuguda town was found dead under mysterious circumstances under Mahanadi bridge on Sambalpur-Bargarh highway under Burla police limits on Thursday.

The locals found the body in the wee hours of Thursday and informed the police. While Simran’s mother Rani Devi alleged that her daughter was murdered, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

Rani said 20-year-old Simran had married Yug Suna of Belpada in Balangir district without consent of the family in April last year. After staying in Belpada for about two months, Simran came back to Jharsuguda in June due to the torture by her in-law family.

Subsequently, Simran went back to stay with her husband. But, Suna and his family members continued to torture her. After finding no way out, Simran again came back to Jharsuguda on December 7, she said.

On January 1, Simran left for Kesinga in Kalahandi district to perform in an event. Rani said she had talked to her daughter over phone on Wednesday evening. But, Simran could not be contacted later, she added.

She also alleged involvement of Suna in killing of her daughter. Suna was interested to marry another girl after deserting her daughter, she claimed.Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hirakud, Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said a case has been registered and the body sent for autopsy. From preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death could be ascertained after getting the autopsy report, he added.