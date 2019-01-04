Home States Odisha

Mystery shrouds album actress death

The locals found the body in the wee hours of Thursday and informed the police.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Music album actress Simran Morya of Jharsuguda town was found dead under mysterious circumstances under Mahanadi bridge on Sambalpur-Bargarh highway under Burla police limits on Thursday.

The locals found the body in the wee hours of Thursday and informed the police. While Simran’s mother Rani Devi alleged that her daughter was murdered, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide.
Rani said 20-year-old Simran had married Yug Suna of Belpada in Balangir district without consent of the family in April last year. After staying in Belpada for about two months, Simran came back to Jharsuguda in June due to the torture by her in-law family.

Subsequently, Simran went back to stay with her husband. But, Suna and his family members continued to torture her. After finding no way out, Simran again came back to Jharsuguda on December 7, she said.
On January 1, Simran left for Kesinga in Kalahandi district to perform in an event. Rani said she had talked to her daughter over phone on Wednesday evening. But, Simran could not be contacted later, she added.

She also alleged involvement of Suna in killing of her daughter. Suna was interested to marry another girl after deserting her daughter, she claimed.Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hirakud, Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said a case has been registered and the body sent for autopsy. From preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death could be ascertained after getting the autopsy report, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp