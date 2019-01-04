Ray meets supporters

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former Rourkela BJP legislator Dilip Ray, who continues to keep all guessing about his next political move, on Thursday met his close supporters.At a meeting with his supporters, Ray said with little progress in construction of second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH), both projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is feeling embarrassed to face voters. He said his fight for the two projects would continue, adding that in the past, he stood firmly for the development of Rourkela and protection of slums.