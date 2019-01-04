Talcher Coalfields stir from Jan 11

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even as three major trade unions have called for a two-day strike at Talcher Coalfields on January 8 and 9, Talcher Surakhya Manch (TSM), a local outfit, on Thursday announced that it will go on an indefinite strike from January 11.

This has become a cause of concern for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) which is struggling to maintain the desired level of coal production due to frequent agitations.

Manch president Murali Sahu said the strike was called after a meeting with the villagers in Talcher and Kaniha blocks. He said the manch will paralyse coal production in all the eight coal mines at Talcher and Kaniha. Besides, coal dispatch from Talcher by rail and road will be affected due to the stir.“The strike, seeking fulfilment of our 16-point charter of demands, will be peaceful,” Sahu said.