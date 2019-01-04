Trader stabbed to death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A businessman was stabbed to death by a youth of Banipat village under Kujang police limits on Wednesday night.Sources said the 29-year-old businessman Rashmiranjan Parida, hailing from Banipat under Kujang police limits, had opened a hardware shop at Baleipur and engaged a JCB machine at Paradip refinery of IOCL. His colleague Hiranya Rout had been demanding extortion from him.

On Wednesday night, Parida, accompanied by his colleagues, including Rout, had organised a feast in the village. While returning home after the feast, Rout, in an inebriated state, demanded extortion from Parida at Baleipur village, but the latter refused.

An infuriated Rout then stabbed Parida. The businessman was seriously injured in the assault and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed on the way. Meanwhile, Kujang police seized Parida’s body and sent it to Kujang hospital for postmortem. Rout has been detained.