Nipania river drowning was a tragedy in waiting for neglects galore

BHUBANESWAR: A boat that did not have fishing license was used to ferry passengers across Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi. Needless to say, it did not have permit for ferrying passengers. The outcome was tragic.

Preliminary investigation by Ports and Inland Water Transport (PIWT) puts the onus on the district administration for negligence that led to death of 10 people, including eight children, in the Hukitola boat tragedy on Wednesday evening.

Director of PIWT Subrat Kumar Rout, who visited the spot on Thursday, said the district officials are supposed to enforce the Odisha Boat Rules, 2004 while Collectors are vested with power to streamline boat service in inland waters, constitute enforcement squads and ensure safety of passengers. Obviously, none of it happened.

“We have been alerting officials time and again to conduct surprise checks and act against those not complying with prescribed guidelines. It’s a tourist season and administration should have been on its toes to enforce rules,” he told The Express.

The ill-fated boat carrying around 55 picnickers capsized in Nipania while they were getting down. Rout said the boat was overloaded and not a single passenger was wearing life jacket.“It is unfortunate since the boat was static and not far from the river bank. It is believed to have capsized after losing balance due to overloading,” the Director of PIWT said.

The boat, a fishing vessel and not equipped to ferry passengers or tourists was plying illegally as its owner had not obtained licence from the Fisheries Department, he said.

Ironically, some of the family members of the boat owner were among the victims too. The picnic party comprised fishermen families all of whom overlooked their safety while travelling on boats, Rout said adding, he would submit his probe report on Friday.

Earlier, Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu had asked the PIWT Director to probe into the incident and assured that action would be taken after the report is submitted.

After the Chilika boat mishap in 2016, the State Government had made mandatory insurance coverage for passengers of registered boats and sanctioned funds for procurement of tubes, life jackets and fire extinguishers. In this case, the insurance coverage is unlikely to materialise since the boat was un-registered.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Sabita Giri and Purnima Giri, two girls who saved lives of many in Wednesday night’s boat tragedy braving cold and crocodiles. “They are the real heros of the State and represent the bravery and compassion of young Odisha,” Naveen said.