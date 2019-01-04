Home States Odisha

Women stage protest against liquor outlet at Tailo

Hundreds of women sat on a dharna and staged a road blockade by burning tyres in front of a liquor shop demanding its closure  at Tailo under Kishore Nagar police limits on Thursday.

Published: 04th January 2019

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of women sat on a dharna and staged a road blockade by burning tyres in front of a liquor shop demanding its closure at Tailo under Kishore Nagar police limits on Thursday.
Sources said the liquor shop has been functioning in the village despite frequent protests by the residents.
Former Zilla Parishad member Sasmita Biswal and women leaders Pratima Biswal, Amita Nayak and others had strongly protested the opening of the foreign liquor shop in the village on December 13.

They sought the intervention of Cuttack district administration and Excise officials. It was decided that the liquor shop would not be allowed to function pending a decision taken in this regard at the Palli Sabha.
However, even as the Palli Sabha had decided against opening of the liquor shop in the village, the administration allowed it to operate. It is alleged that there has been a rise in criminal and anti-social activities after the opening of the shop.

Though the outlet is located in Cuttack district, its impact has been felt at the neighbouring districts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.Irked over the administration’s apathy towards their demand, the irate women staged the road blockade.

The owner of the liquor shop, anticipating trouble, fled the spot. The agitation was called off in the afternoon after the police intervened and assured the women that their demand would be looked into.

