Home States Odisha

Administration for bravery awards to boat mishap saviours

Both the girls, who belong to Nipania village under Mahakalapada block, are students of Class IX in Ganyamayee High School.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sabita and Purnima | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Friday decided to recommend the names of two teenaged girls, who saved 15 precious lives in the Hukitola boat tragedy, to the Government for bravery awards.
Showing immense courage, 14-year-old Sabita Giri and 15-year-old Purnima Giri rescued 15 persons, including five children, from Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi, after their boat capsized on Wednesday evening, and brought them safely to the shore.  

Both the girls, who belong to Nipania village under Mahakalapada block, are students of Class IX in Ganyamayee High School. On the day, Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal felicitated the duo for their heroic act and gave them a cash reward of `10,000 each in the presence of Kendrapara Collector Dasarathi Satapathy and local MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

Risking their lives, Sabita and Purnima jumped into the crocodile-infested river after hearing the frantic shrieks of the drowning passengers in the ill-fated fishing boat. They swam towards the drowning persons, which included women and children, and brought them safely to the shore.

Names of both the girls would be recommended to the Government for State and National Bravery Awards for their exemplary courage, said the Collector. District Education Officer Kalpana Behera said the girls will soon be felicitated for their courageous deed by the local administration.

Sabita said, “We were in our home when the incident took place. On hearing the screams of the drowning passengers for help, we jumped into the river to save them as there were nobody around.”

The Minister also felicitated 40-year-old Budhadev Giri, Abhiram Das (70) and Balaram Das (32) for their contribution in rescue operations after the mishap. They also received a cash reward of `10,000 each.

As many as 10 persons, including eight children, met a watery grave in the tragic boat mishap. Around 56 persons of Hasina village in Kujang block of neighbouring Jagatsinghpur district were returning from Hukitola island after a picnic party when their boat capsized  near Nipania village. The boat was a small fishing vessel which was unlicensed and could carry a maximum of 15-20 persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp