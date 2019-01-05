Chilika breaches one million winged guests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what turns out to be the perfect new year gift for bird lovers, Chilika - a large chunk of which is now free from encroachments - has played host to over one million avian guests. The million mark has been breached for the first time in 12 years.

The annual bird census conducted on Friday by Wildlife Wing at the brackish water lagoon, one of the largest wintering grounds for migratory birds in the Indian sub-continent, pegged the total number of birds at 10,47,968.

As many as 181 bird species that included 10,21,563 waterfowls of 105 species and 26,405 water-dependent birds of 76 species, were spotted by enumerators in the 1,100 sq km lagoon.

The number is a significant jump compared to the last year when the census had put the estimated headcount at 8,93,390 from 147 species, including 8,67,834 waterfowls of 95 species and 25,556 water dependent birds of 52 species, said Divisional Forest Officer of Chilika Wildlife Division Bikash Ranjan Das. “Back in 2006, the bird count had stood at one million,” he said.

The bird count was carried out by the Wildlife Wing, Chilika Wildlife Division and Chilika Development Authority (CDA) involving scientists from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), wildlife experts, members of bird protection committees and academicians.In Nalabana Bird Sanctuary, the total bird count stood at an all time high of 3,93,541. The number last year was 3,20,826. The improved arrival of birds is credited to the massive and sustained eviction drive carried out by CDA, district administrations and police.

Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said the increase in number of birds was due to availability of open space after eviction of prawn gheris which had mushroomed around the lake posing innumerable threat to Chilika’s biodiversity and ecosystem.The enforcement, which has cleared over 164.43 sq km area in Chilka of encroachments, has yielded desired results. More free areas created more roosting place. As a result, the lake witnessed a good congregation of Tufted ducks in Ramba region, he said.

Nanda said due to strong enforcement, the open water preferring ducks, that were on a decline for the last five years, arrived in good numbers. Their figure, as recorded in the day’s census was close to 40,000.

Around 100 enumerators divided into 21 groups conducted the status survey in five different zones across the lake.