Odisha CM seeks more trains on Khurda-Balangir line

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded introduction of more trains on Khurda-Balangir new railway line for the convenience of people. In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal the Chief Minister said, “Introduction of more trains will greatly help people of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts to have better access to the large coastal belt of the State as well as economic hubs of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.”

“I had raised the need for introducing more trains over this aspirational railway line which, as of now, has been connected up to Nayagarh town,” he said, referring to a communication sent to the Centre in June 2017.

Naveen said the State Government is partnering with Railways and is investing 50 per cent construction cost as well as providing all land free of cost from Daspalla to Balangir (177 km) of the project. “In this context, we have pursued with your Ministry to start work from Balangir end, where 19 km of land had been handed over to Railways,” he said.

It is learnt that, finally all works for 16 km from Balangir to Bhainsapalli section has been completed and the mandatory inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety has been successfully over in October 2018, he said and added Railways have not introduced any passenger services over this section for which people are waiting since a long time. “I request you to introduce a passenger train in this section, without any further delay, so that the aspirations of the people of Western Odisha can be met,” he said.

The Chief Minister also demanded that mail express trains from Nayagarh town which is a district headquarter, should be immediately considered for connectivity to Howrah and Visakhapatnam. He said there are trains like Garib Rath Express, originating from Bhubaneswar for Kolkata which can be back extended to Nayagarh town without any difficulty.

Letter to Gadkari for widening of NHs

Bhubaneswar: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised the issue of lack of maintenance, improvement and widening of NHs passing through the district and demanded new projects.

“I would like to bring to your notice that the State is suffering due to lack of timely maintenance, improvement and widening of the existing NHs which are important links in the State,” Naveen said on Friday in a letter to Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. Naveen said the Jharpokharia-Keonjhar-Sambalpur NH-49 passing through the district is not in a traffic worthy condition. “Besides, Hatgamahria-Benisagar junction with NH-49 near Singada passing through Mayurbhanj district has been declared, in-principle, an NH from February 17, 2016, but no improvement work has been started yet,” he said.

He also requested Gadkari to declare Bhadrak-Anandpur-Thakurmunda-Karanjia-Singada (135 km), Shergarh-Nilgiri-Kaptipada-Baripada-West Bengal border (110 km), Rairangpur-Bisoi-Bangiriposi-Kalabadia (54 km) and Jashipur-Champua (70 km) as NHs.