CM to skip PM’s Baripada meet

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will skip the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Baripada on Saturday.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will skip the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Baripada on Saturday. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several infrastructure projects.

Instead, Naveen will be present at the State-level convention of Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) at Puri. The ruling BJD is organising the parallel event, coinciding with Prime Minister’s visit which hogged the limelight after the State BJP’s decision to propose Modi’s name for the Lok Sabha election from the constituency.

The Puri event is a follow-up of the announcement made by Naveen to digitally empower six lakh Mission Shakti groups with smart phones to further accelerate their socio-political and economic empowerment, during the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave last year.

The Chief Minister had, however, attended the official function of the Prime Minister at Argul on December 24. Addressing a public meeting at Khurda after the official function near Khurda, Modi had asked 10 questions on deficiencies in health, education and other sectors without naming either Naveen or BJD. Naveen had hit back while addressing the 21st Foundation Day function of BJD by blaming the BJP Government at the Centre for the backwardness of Odisha.

