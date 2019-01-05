Home States Odisha

CM to take farmers’ fight to Delhi streets on Jan 8

The BJD’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ move has come at a time when the BJP has concentrated its efforts in Odisha as per its Look East policy.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP steps up efforts to dislodge the BJD Government in Odisha which will seek re-election for the fifth consecutive time, the regional outfit has decided to take the fight to the national capital in a bid to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-farmer. Besides highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by Modi to the farmers, the BJD will expose how the policies of the Centre have created agrarian distress and aggravated the plight of the farmers.

The BJD’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ move has come at a time when the BJP has concentrated its efforts in Odisha as per its Look East policy. The importance of Odisha in BJP’s scheme of things can be gauged from the frequent visits of the Prime Minister and national BJP president Amit Shah to Odisha. Including Saturday’s visit to Baripada and May 16 trip to Western Odisha, Modi would be in Odisha thrice in two months. Besides, Shah will visit Cuttack on January 18.

The BJD has already announced that it will demonstrate in front of the Parliament demanding a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy on January 8. But what will be significant is the Chief Minister’s participation in the programme. Besides addressing the demonstrators at the Talkatora stadium, Naveen is expected to be in the delegation to submit the memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. Sources said the Chief Minister may also join the dharna for some time to encourage the party workers.

Criticising the Centre over farmers’ distress due to low pricing of paddy in Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, leader in Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahatab and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said the demand for increase in paddy MSP is in line with Swaminathan Committee’s recommendation and should have been acted upon earlier as committed by the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 election.

They said all BJD MPs, MLAs and senior leaders will participate in the rally along with a number of farmers who will reach New Delhi in a special train. The Centre proposed to fix the MSP of paddy (common variety) at Rs 2,930 per quintal from Rs 1,750 for the current kharif season, said Acharya who is also the president of the Biju Krushak Janata Dal.

The BJD leaders alleged that the Centre has announced MSP for common paddy at Rs 1,750 per quintal for the current kharif season without giving due consideration to the request of the Odisha Government.

Comments

