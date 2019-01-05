Draft KALIA beneficiary list released

Home States Odisha

The State Government has released the draft list of beneficiaries under the newly launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

A farmer in the field (Photo: http://kalia.co.in)

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has released the draft list of beneficiaries under the newly launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.The Cooperation department officials said the list of beneficiaries under the scheme for Phase-I is available at 6,799 gram panchayats (GP) across the State. Farmers’ names not figured in the list can fill the green form and drop it in green box available at the GP office concerned by January 10.

Similarly, red forms with boxes have been provided for exclusion of names from the list with voluntary declaration or through complaints by others.The department has urged all small and marginal farmers and landless agriculture labourers to visit the panchayat office and verify the list. The government employees, retired persons of government wings or PSUs, income tax assessees and farmers with big land holding would not be eligible.

To popularise the scheme, the Government has launched ‘KALIA Barta’, an innovative information service, and inaugurated a designated website www.kalia.co.in.

