Husband of dead actress detained 

Balainger police has detained Yug Suna, the husband of Sambalpuri album actress Simran Morya who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Balainger police has detained Yug Suna, the husband of Sambalpuri album actress Simran Morya who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. Simran’s body was found under Mahanadi bridge on Sambalpur-Bargarh highway under Burla police limits. Her family members alleged that she was murdered and suspected Suna’s involvement in the killing.

While they have filed a case at Jharsuguda police station, another  case of unnatural death has been registered at Burla police station in connection with Simran’s death. Police, however, are yet to receive her postmortem report.  A team of Jharsuguda police officials has left for Belpada to bring Suna to the city for interrogation.

According to Simran’s family members, she had married Suna without their consent in April last year. However, Suna and his family members allegedly subjected her to mental and physical torture. She had come back to her family in Jharsuguda on December 7 and staying with them since. 

On January 1, Simran left for Kesinga in Kalahandi district to perform in an event. Her father, Vijendra said she had spoken to him over phone on Wednesday evening and she did not sound depressed. She told him that she had arrived in Sambalpur and would reach home within two hours. However, her body was found under Mahanadi bridge.

Meanwhile, an audio recording in which Simran can be heard saying that she is mentally depressed and has decided to leave everyone, has gone viral. 

Another audio recording of an interaction between Suna and Simran, in which Suna is asking her to die, has also come to light. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hirakud, Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said they are investi

