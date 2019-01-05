Home States Odisha

New AAI policy to end parking charges soon

As per the new policy, except for commercial vehicles approaching the arrivals, vehicles going to the pick-up and drop lanes will not be charged for parking, entry or access.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:46 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new vehicle parking policy of Airports Authority of India (AAI) will now allow visitors to Biju Patnaik International Airport here to use the pick-up and drop lanes without being charged for any parking, entry or access.

The private vehicles will not be charged until they enter the designated parking area or overstay at the pick-up and drop lane, the time frame for which will also be fixed. Currently, vehicles entering the pick-up and drop lanes are being provided a window of six minutes, and the visitors departing the premises beyond the stipulated time are charged. However, the system will be scrapped after the implementation of the new policy. “The new policy of AAI will be implemented soon. We will introduce an automated parking system for the purpose,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had informed in Rajya Sabha that AAI had issued a new vehicle parking policy which exempted visitors from paying for parking, entry or access at BPIA’s pickup and drop lanes.

