No relief yet for Titli-hit village

Even after three months of cyclone Titli and subsequent floods hitting Ganjam, people in many parts of Patrapur block are yet to get the assistance announced by the State Government.

Published: 05th January 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue officials interacting with the villagers at Taramanda in Ganjam district on Friday | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even after three months of cyclone Titli and subsequent floods hitting Ganjam, people in many parts of Patrapur block are yet to get the assistance announced by the State Government. Around 30 families of Taramanda, residing on the hills under Ankuli panchayat, are deprived of the benefits.

On being informed, Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange on Friday sent a team, led by Deputy Collector Dibyalochan Mahanta and Chikiti Additional Tehsildar Saktiprasad Srichandan, to the village to take stock of the situation.

The revenue officials interacted with the villagers and assured them to provide the facilities soon.Villagers of Titli-hit Taramanda said they are waiting for relief for the last three months. The calamities not only damaged properties but hit farmers below the belt. So far, no survey has been conducted by the officials to assess the losses. And no official has yet visited the village to inquire into the losses, the villagers alleged.
The village lacks a permanent road. The locals depend on stream water for their daily chores.

After the calamity, the district administration had announced that it will  provide all possible assistance, including homestead land and housing facilities, but nothing has been done so far, the villagers said. The two-km damaged road is yet to be repaired. Villagers walk down from hilly terrains for two km to reach Tadakasahi where they receive commodities under PDS or catch buses at Mandarada. While the villagers are deprived of roads, drinking water, education and health, some solar light poles are the only solace for them, they added.

Earlier, flood victims Kureshu Gomang, Namita Gomang and Nageswar Gomang  had appealed to the administration to provide housing facilities on the foothills. But no step has been taken in this regard, they said. The revenue officials said a report will be submitted to the Collector for further action.

