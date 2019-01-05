Home States Odisha

Odisha’s KALIA to counter Andhra’s Janmabhoomi

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Kalia scheme for farmers. (Photo: Twitter / @CMO_Odisha)

KORAPUT: A day after officials of Andhra Pradesh Government distributed benefits under Janmabhoomi programme in the disputed Kotia panchayat of Koraput district, Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty sent a team to take the stock of the situation on Friday.

Sub-Collector Lalit Mohan Kuanar, who led the team, admitted that field level officials of AP Government distributed eggs, Chatua and milk to children at Kotia on the day. However, he denied that AP officials distributed old age and disability in the panchayat.

Sources said AP Government is planning to organise a Janmabhoomi programme at Dhulipadar village on January 7. To counter it, the State Government will implement KALIA scheme on January 6.

Officials of the neighbouring State had on Wednesday visited several villages in the panchayat for implementation of Janmabhoomi programme. Panchayat executive officers, revenue inspectors, Anganwadi workers and school teachers of AP have been engaged to mobilise people for the programme which is usually conducted from January 2 to 9 every year. The officials, divided into several teams, visited Dhulipadar, Madkar, Tal Sembi, Uppar Sembi and Nerdawalsa villages to carry out development plans under the programme.

On Thursday, AP officials visited Tala Ganjeipadar village where they reportedly distributed old-age and disability pension to 27 beneficiaries. Claiming complete occupation over 21 villages of Kotia panchayat in the district, they allegedly collected information to provide Aadhaar and voter cards to villagers.

The Sub-Collector said Odisha Government has awarded tender for construction of 32 km road to various villages under Kotia panchayat at the expenditure of `60 crore and work is under progress. He said the Andhra Pradesh Government should not intrude into Odisha territory and abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court to maintain status quo.

