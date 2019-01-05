Paan shop owner says no to coins, lands in hospital

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Refusal to accept coins from a customer landed a betel shop owner of Panikoili Bazaar in hospital on Thursday night.The shop owner, identified as Uday Sharma, was brutally attacked by the accused customer and his friends for refusing to take coins. Uday has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and his condition is stated to be critical. His brother Sanjay also sustained grievous injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at SCB.

As per the complaint lodged by Uday’s father with Panikoili police, the accused, Ramesh Mallick of Maniapur, came to the betel shop, located near Sharma petrol pump, in the night and asked for paan worth `10. After taking the paan, he paid `10 in coins to Uday.

However, Uday refused to accept the coins. He even told Ramesh that if the latter wanted, he could return the paan and take back his money. This infuriated the accused, who abused Uday before leaving the shop.

After some time, Ramesh returned with 7-8 of his friends and confronted Uday. Soon, a heated exchange ensued following which Ramesh and his friends started assaulting the shopkeeper. On hearing Uday’s screams, Sanjay, who was on his phone a few yards away, rushed to his brother’s rescue.

However, he too was beaten up mercilessly by the accused and his friends who later fled from the spot.

Police reached the spot and sent the injured brothers to the local hospital. Later, the duo was shifted to SCB after their condition deteriorated.

On Friday, police arrested Ramesh. “We arrested the main accused after raiding several places last night. A manhunt has been launched to nab others who are involved in the crime,” said a police officer.