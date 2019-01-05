Home States Odisha

Pradhan posers on Naveen’s targets

Published: 05th January 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks over unfulfilled targets of Odisha Government in the irrigation sector, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan asked why the Chief Minister is silent on other issues raised by the Prime Minister.

In a series of tweets and replying to questions at Baripada, the Union Minister said the plight of farmers in Odisha was due to unfulfilled promises of Naveen. 

Stating that the income of farmers in Odisha is second from the bottom, the Union Minister said it is only due to lack of irrigation and other infrastructure facilities.

Alleging that lift irrigation points in Odisha do not work due low voltage power or lack of electricity connection, Pradhan said the rosy picture painted by the Chief Minister is not true. 

Questioning Naveen’s silence on the issue of all pervading corruption in Odisha, Pradhan asked why there is no answer to the question from the Prime Minister ‘who nurtured the demon of corruption.’

The Union Minister criticised the State Government over its failure to create employment opportunities for youths who are migrating to other states and lack of access to drinking water for a majority of rural population. “People of Odisha want answers to these questions,” he said.

