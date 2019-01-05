Probe power to constables

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to bring down the workload of overburdened officers and ensure fast investigation of petty criminal cases, the State Government has allowed qualified graduate constables and criminal intelligence havildars to investigate offences which lead to imprisonment of less than three years. The Government approved the proposal sent to it by Odisha Police in January last year.

With 40 per cent vacancy in the posts of sub-inspector and 10 to 15 per cent vacancy in the posts of assistant sub-inspector and inspector, empowering constables and havildars to investigate minor crimes is expected to lessen the burden of the officers.

The qualified graduate constables and criminal intelligence havildars will now be allowed to investigate crimes like two-wheeler theft, offences under Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act, Orissa Fireworks and Loud Speakers (Regulation) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Odisha Excise Act, and others.

“For the first time, the constables and havildars will be eligible to investigate petty offences which constitute a bulk of cases in each police station. They will be imparted training and a test will be conducted failing which they will have to reappear. Those who pass the test will be allowed to investigate the petty offences,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told The Express.

The constables and the havildars will be imparted four to five weeks’ training at a recognised police training institution and then they will undergo field training at police stations.

An examination will be conducted after completion of the training and power of investigation will be conferred on those who will qualify the test.The eligible constables and havildars will also be able to make arrests and recovery in connection with the cases registered for minor crimes. “It will not only broaden the pool of officers doing investigation, but also lead to better investigation and increase the conviction rate,” the DGP said.

Home Department has directed Odisha Police that the officer-in-charge and inspector-in-charge of the police stations should supervise the investigation conducted by the constables and havildars.

However, the constables and havildars will not be entitled to any financial or service benefit for the additional responsibility.