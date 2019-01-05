Home States Odisha

Vet officials threaten stir 

Doctors and officials of mobile veterinary units under Animal Resources Development Department have threatened to go on strike if their dues for the last eight months are not cleared soon.

By Express News Service

As per reports, the Chief District Veterinary Office (CDVO) had set up 14 mobile veterinary units in 2016 to provide healthcare to cattle in remote areas with appointment of required staff. The CDVO had engaged 26 officials including one doctor and one livestock inspector for each unit. Private vehicles were hired for the units. However, the department is yet to release their salary and TA bills. 

While vehicle owners have demanded the CDVO to clear their dues for smooth running of the units, other officials have decided to resort to cease-work over the issue. Koraput CDVO SK Tripathy said steps are being taken to release the dues of mobile unit staff.

