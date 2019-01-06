Actress Nikita passes away  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odia TV and film actress Laxmipriya Behera (32), popularly known as Nikita, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday. The actress was admitted to the hospital after sustaining head injury in an accident on Friday night. Police quoting her family members said Nikita sustained grievous injuries on her head after falling from the roof top of her parental house at Mahanadi Vihar.

Injured Nikita was admitted to a private hospital first and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. When her condition started deteriorating, her family members shifted her to the private hospital where Nikita succumbed to injuries.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection at Markatnagar police station and the post-mortem report is awaited for further investigation to ascertain cause of death, police added.Nikita, who had tied the knot with Lipan Sahu of Gopalpur here in 2016 and has a six-month-old daughter, used to spend her time in her parental house at Mahanadi Vihar.

Nikita, who was known for her roles in Odia movies, including ‘Tu Mo Akhira Tara’, ‘Chori Chori Mana Chori’, ‘Mathare Dei Pata Odhani’ and TV serials ‘Ama Ghara Laxmi’ and ‘Tapasya’ had gained much popularity for her role in TV serial ‘ACP Nikita’. The news of sudden demise of the actress has left the Odia entertainment fraternity in a deep shock.