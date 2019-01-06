Odisha BJP unit stumped as PM goes soft on BJD

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visit after visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be amplifying the state of confusion in Odisha BJP unit as also confounding the people. Their expectation of hard straight punches on the ruling BJD, which the State BJP is fighting hard to dislodge in the forthcoming elections, is being dashed as Modi has chosen to go soft on the rival.

Tongues have been wagging over a tacit understanding between the BJP and BJD in the State after Modi refrained from naming both Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party even as he launched a scathing attack on the State Government during his address at Khurda 12 days back. While the approach of Modi had left the State party perplexed, it had sought refuge in his stinging attack on the Government on issues of corruption, health, education, agriculture and farmers’ welfare.​

The party picked up the PM’s 10 posers to the State Government including the statement, “who is feeding the demon of corruption in Odisha?” and immediately launched a statewide campaign titled ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ (the State seeks an answer). As the Prime Minister has been launching a virulent attack on the Naveen Patnaik Government since his May visit to the State on the completion of four years of his Government at the Centre, the general expectation was high as to what will come next from the PM.

At Baripada on Saturday, it was expected that Modi might target the State Government on chit fund scam as local MP Ramchandra Hansda was suspended from the BJD after his arrest by CBI in 2014. He was among the few BJD leaders having direct links with the ponzi scheme operators. In fact, Hansda was a founder member of Nava Diganta Capital Services Limited, one of the many chit fund companies under CBI scanner.

But nothing of that sort happened. Modi did not even attempt to rake up the issue of corruption at Baripada. Interestingly, Hansda being the local MP was one of the guests and shared the dais with the Prime Minister who launched projects worth `4,500 crore from Baripada.

The Prime Minister though targeted the State Government on its claims of women safety and welfare, and its inept handling of Pipli gang-rape case in Puri district, the attack lacked sting. As it has become a recently developed habit, he did not mention the name of BJD or Naveen Patnaik, who preferred to stay away from the PM’s official programme.

This has given enough fodder for the Opposition Congress to justify its claim of a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP. Alleging that the BJD and BJP have tacit understanding, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik in a tweet said, “He did not utter a word against his “phone-in-friend” @Naveen_Odisha. The people of Odisha now know the fight is between Congress and BJ-P-D.” In his dull, boring and lacklustre speech, all the PM did was attack the Congress with his usual lies, Niranjan remarked.