Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP unit stumped as PM goes soft on BJD

While the approach of Modi had left the State party perplexed, it had sought refuge in his stinging attack on the Government on issues of corruption, health, education, agriculture and farmers’ welfar

Published: 06th January 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Visit after visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be amplifying the state of confusion in Odisha BJP unit as also confounding the people. Their expectation of hard straight punches on the ruling BJD, which the State BJP is fighting hard to dislodge in the forthcoming elections, is being dashed as Modi has chosen to go soft on the rival.

Tongues have been wagging over a tacit understanding between the BJP and BJD in the State after Modi refrained from naming both Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party even as he launched a scathing attack on the State Government during his address at Khurda 12 days back. While the approach of Modi had left the State party perplexed, it had sought refuge in his stinging attack on the Government on issues of corruption, health, education, agriculture and farmers’ welfare.​

The party picked up the PM’s 10 posers to the State Government including the statement, “who is feeding the demon of corruption in Odisha?” and immediately launched a statewide campaign titled ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ (the State seeks an answer). As the Prime Minister has been launching a virulent attack on the Naveen Patnaik Government since his May visit to the State on the completion of four years of his Government at the Centre, the general expectation was high as to what will come next from the PM.

At Baripada on Saturday, it was expected that Modi might target the State Government on chit fund scam as local MP Ramchandra Hansda was suspended from the BJD after his arrest by CBI in 2014. He was among the few BJD leaders having direct links with the ponzi scheme operators. In fact, Hansda was a founder member of Nava Diganta Capital Services Limited, one of the many chit fund companies under CBI scanner.

But nothing of that sort happened. Modi did not even attempt to rake up the issue of corruption at Baripada. Interestingly, Hansda being the local MP was one of the guests and shared the dais with the Prime Minister who launched projects worth `4,500 crore from Baripada. 

The Prime Minister though targeted the State Government on its claims of women safety and welfare, and its inept handling of Pipli gang-rape case in Puri district,  the attack lacked sting. As it has become a recently developed habit, he did not mention the name of BJD or Naveen Patnaik, who preferred to stay away from the PM’s official programme.

This has given enough fodder for the Opposition Congress to justify its claim of a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP. Alleging that the BJD and BJP have tacit understanding, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik in a tweet said, “He did not utter a word against his “phone-in-friend” @Naveen_Odisha. The people of Odisha now know the fight is between Congress and BJ-P-D.” In his dull, boring and lacklustre speech, all the PM did was attack the Congress with his usual lies, Niranjan  remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP unit PM Khurda address BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp