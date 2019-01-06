Home States Odisha

CEO chalks security blue print for upcoming polls  

The Director General of Police will appoint two senior police personnel as nodal officers who will report about the law and order situation and election expenditure to the ECI on a regular basis.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Chief Electoral Office on Saturday prepared a blue print for formation of various committees, surveillance teams and training of police for smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in the State. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said, “Committees will be formed for mobilisation of video and static surveillance teams, flying squads and excise teams in law and order reporting and vulnerability mapping.”

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a preparatory meeting here, Kumar said the squads will keep a strict vigil on the activities of political parties and ensure that liquor distribution or monetary transaction is not done by any political party to influence voters. In case of violation of the regulations or model code of conduct, the teams will take necessary action against individual or party as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI).  

The Director General of Police will appoint two senior police personnel as nodal officers who will report about the law and order situation and election expenditure to the ECI on a regular basis. The two nodal officers will work in coordination with the CEO, he added.The CEO said to make the election process transparent, the ECI has launched a mobile application ‘Cvigil’ for citizens to report any violation of the model code of conduct or poll expenditure directly before the commission. Identification of the critical booths will begin 10 days before the elections and deployment of forces will be decided by the EC observer, he informed.

The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP RP Sharma, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay and other senior officials of Police and Intelligence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp