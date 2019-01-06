Chilika bird festival from January 27

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 2nd National Chilika Bird Festival will be held at Mangalajodi on January 27 and 28.Informing this here on Saturday, forest department officials said the two-day event to be organised jointly by the Forest and Environment, and Tourism departments will include exhibitions, seminars and tour to Mangalajodi and Nalabana. It also includes trekking, boating and photography.

Around 200 acclaimed birders, photographers and ornithologists from India and abroad will attend the festival. With Chilika playing host to over one million birds this winter after 12 years, the festival will throw a unique experience to the bird lovers and visors, officials said.

Mangalajodi, popular as the birds paradise of Asia, witnesses close to 200 species of winged guests during winter that include lakhs of Ruffs, Godwits, Terns, Plovers, Sandpipers, rare Grey-headed Lapwings, Gulls, Pintails, Ruddy Shelducks, Baillon’s Crakes, Slaty-breasted Rails, the Greater Painted Snipes, Black-tailed Godwits, Oriental Pratincoles and the Pacific Golden Plover.

Officials said the place is also a photographers paradise in Asia. During their visit to Mangalajodi, tourists can see some of the migrant birds coming from a long distance. The bird species include Lesser Flamingo, Ferruginous Pochard, Black-tailed Godwit, Eurasian Curlew, Asian Dowitcher, Curlew Sandpiper, Great Thick Knee, River Tern, Common Pochard, Indian Skimmer and Great Knot, they said. Another specialty of the event will be birding with the eco-guides from Mangalajodi who have turned themselves bird protectors from poachers.