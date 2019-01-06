Congress protests fund misuse  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of Congress activists of Goda panchayat staged demonstration here on Saturday alleging misappropriation of funds for different projects sanctioned by the Central and State Finance commissions. The agitators alleged large-scale irregularities in implementation of different projects in the panchayat.

While houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana was provided to fake beneficiaries, lakhs of rupees have been sanctioned in favour of persons who already have latrines. The misappropriation has been done with the knowledge of block officials and ruling party leaders, they alleged.

Earlier, villagers had filed an RTI application with the Erasama BDO seeking to know the details of the projects. The RTI reply has unearthed the misappropriation to the tune of `12.63 lakh in different projects.