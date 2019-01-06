‘Explore entrepreneurship’

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, on Saturday urged the students of Gangadhar Meher University to set up their own enterprises.Speaking at the first convocation of the university on Saturday, Mishra said setting up an enterprise gives the freedom to unleash one’s creativity, create something of own and provide employment to others, and above all, find solutions to the day-to-day problems. Mishra, who is also an alumnus of the premier educational institution of the State, said the students could create history in their domains of choice.

Congratulating students, who received their degrees and awards on the day, Mishra said they can achieve success in their lives and simultaneously contribute to the development of the country, particularly the downtrodden and disadvantaged sections of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of GMU, Atanu Kumar Pati said the 21st century knowledge society demands inter-connections among the academic institutions nationally and internationally. The GMU, although in its infancy, is not lagging behind in this sphere, he said.

The GMU conferred honorary DLitt on eminent weaver of Sambalpuri Ikat, Surendra Meher. As many as 103 medals were given to meritorious students. Similarly, Vice-Chancellor of SRM IST, Chennai and president of Association of Indian Universities, Prof Sandeep Sancheti urged students to explore possibilities of entrepreneurship.

Addressing the 29th convocation of Sambalpur University on Saturday, he stressed on being enterprising, optimistic, undertake research and innovation and refine knowledge. He said knowledge is the ‘new bitcoin’.On the occasion, Sambalpuri poet Haldar Nag was conferred with DLitt in Literature in recognition of his contribution to Sambalpuri poetry. A total of 31 gold medals, 93 PhDs, three DLitt, one DSc were awarded in the ceremony.