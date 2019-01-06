Home States Odisha

Odisha teenager saves 12 kids in boat tragedy, her bravery goes unnoticed

Subhasmita Sahoo’s bravery and presence of mind saved the lives of around 12 children in Hukitola boat tragedy.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

DOe8GdzUEAAWCH-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Subhasmita Sahoo’s bravery and presence of mind saved the lives of around 12 children in Hukitola boat tragedy. However, the 15-year-old’s deed has not been given due credit and this has led to resentment among residents of Hasina village.  

Sources said Subhasmita,  a student of Plus-Two Commerce at Kujang College, had gone to attend a picnic at Hukitola Batighar along with her family members on New Year. Her mother Laxmipriya Sahoo, sister, three nieces and a few other villagers were in the ill-fated boat which capsized near Hukitola.

Subhasmita Sahoo

Talking to ‘Express,’ Subhasmita said, “My neck was trapped in a piece of wood. I somehow freed myself and swam to the shore.” The youngster’s swimming skills enabled her to rescue nearly 12 children from the river.

Some of those who owe their lives to Subhasmita said, “We were given a new lease of life by Subhasmita.” They said the administration’s apathy towards the youngster’s exemplary courage is shocking.

Subhasmita’s father Bulu Sahoo and mother Laxmipriya said they are distraught as their daughter has not been rewarded for her courage. Fishermen community leader Pitamber Tarai said, “We have urged the district administration to felicitate Subhasmita and recommend her name for bravery award.”

