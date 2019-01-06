Home States Odisha

Mahtab meets Akhilesh over 33 pc quota  

Mahtab handed over a letter from the BJD supremo to Yadav seeking support from his party for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaign for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, party’s parliamentary party leader Bhartruhari Mahtab met president of Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at New Delhi on Saturday.

Mahtab handed over a letter from the BJD supremo to Yadav seeking support from his party for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. Stating that Yadav responded positively to the issue, BJD Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said the former UP Chief Minister appreciated the step taken by the BJD president.

Lok Sabha member Pinaki Mishra had met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday and held talks with him over the issue on Thursday. As decided earlier by the Odisha Chief Minister, delegations of the BJD are visiting heads of 22 national and regional political parties seeking their support in this regard.

The Chief Minister had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year and Chief Ministers of all the states and union territories over the matter.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp