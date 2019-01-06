Mahtab meets Akhilesh over 33 pc quota  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaign for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, party’s parliamentary party leader Bhartruhari Mahtab met president of Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at New Delhi on Saturday.

Mahtab handed over a letter from the BJD supremo to Yadav seeking support from his party for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. Stating that Yadav responded positively to the issue, BJD Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said the former UP Chief Minister appreciated the step taken by the BJD president.

Lok Sabha member Pinaki Mishra had met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday and held talks with him over the issue on Thursday. As decided earlier by the Odisha Chief Minister, delegations of the BJD are visiting heads of 22 national and regional political parties seeking their support in this regard.

The Chief Minister had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year and Chief Ministers of all the states and union territories over the matter.

