Man held for killing mother  

 Police on Saturday nabbed 36-year-old Tapas Mandal, who allegedly killed his mother and set the body ablaze, in MV-55 village under Motu police limits.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Police on Saturday nabbed 36-year-old Tapas Mandal, who allegedly killed his mother and set the body ablaze, in MV-55 village under Motu police limits. The ghastly incident was a result of property dispute.

On Friday evening, Mandal had a heated exchange of words with his mother over a property. An enraged Mandal dragged his mother from their house to the road and hit her head with a brick, killing her on the spot. He then put straw on her body and set it ablaze.

He was trying to flee to Andhra Pradesh from Tagorkota village in the wee hours of Saturday when police arrested him, said SP Jagmohan Meena. While the incident took place in presence of locals, none tried the save the woman. Mandal, who is a daily wager, told police that his family owned a property in the name of his grandfather and his mother wanted to sell it off. A criminal case was filed against Mandal in 2017 for assaulting his father.

