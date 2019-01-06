Man pulled in by harvest machine, dies

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 55-year-old farmer died after he was pulled into a harvesting machine at Chadehia village within Pattamundai police limits in the district on Saturday. The shocking incident took place when Giridhar Sahoo, the farmer, was harvesting paddy in his field. During the process, he was pulled into the machine which has sharp blades attached to it. By the time other farmers realised what had happened and switched off the machine, Sahoo was already dead.

Police seized the body and sent it to the local hospital for autopsy. On last Friday, a 35-year-old farmer of Sarama village was killed in a similar manner after he was pulled into a harvesting machine.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Kendrapara M Das said human error and inappropriate use of harvesting machines are the main reasons behind such farm mishaps. Farmers should wear shorts, T-shirts and gloves while operating power-tillers and other modern agriculture equipment. Most accidents are caused while carrying out repairs or adjustments when the machine is running. Entangling of dhotis, towels and lungis in machines is another reason for farm mishaps, Das added.