No clarity on Similipal elephant calf  death

The death of a male elephant calf in Similipal continues to be shrouded in mystery with forest officials coming up with different versions.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The death of a male elephant calf in Similipal continues to be shrouded in mystery with forest officials coming up with different versions. The carcass of the male calf was found in TL-5 under Badamahulia beat of Badabalipusi section within Kedumunduli range two days back. While the tusks were intact, there were no injury marks on the decomposed carcass. While a forest officer on conditions of anonymity said anthrax could be the cause of the elephant’s death, another officer attributed it to infection.
Divisional Forest Officer of Karanjia Prasanna Kumar Behera said the elephant calf is suspected to have died of ‘infection’. 

A veterinary team, comprising Piyush Soren of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Khanim Tangmaiee, Harekrushna Moharana Bhandari and Jagyandatta Pati conducted autopsy on the carcass.In the past, anthrax has claimed eight elephants in the region. While four jumbos died of the disease in Dukura and Kaptipada ranges, an equal number was killed by anthrax in Rairangpur and Karanjia forest divisions. One of them was reportedly an elephant of Dalma forest in neighbouring Jharkhand, which had sneaked into Karanjia located close to the border.  

In October 2017, a 20-year-old female elephant was found dead near Phulbadia village bordering Similipal National Park. While wildlife activists claimed that the jumbo died due to poaching, forest officials suspected anthrax to be the cause of its death.

The forest officials have asked the local veterinary office to vaccinate domestic animals living near the periphery areas of Similipal to prevent the spread of anthrax. Sources said the elephant population has drastically come down in the last 20 years in the park due to poaching and anthrax.

Jumbo herd spreads panic 
Berhampur: Panic gripped residents of several villages under Kukudakhandi block after a herd of elephants was found on Berhampur-Digapahandi State Highway on Saturday. The herd is believed to have sneaked into Ganjam district from Lakhari valley in Gajapati district a month ago. While a jumbo belonging to the herd was found dead under mysterious circumstances, a farmer was killed by the herd a few days ago.

The jumbos had on occasions come perilously close to villages like Dengapadar, Baunsiapalli, Narayanpur, Balipada and Lanjia. On Saturday, the herd, comprising 12 elephants including a tusker and six calves, destroyed crops and took over the State Highway bringing vehicular traffic to an abrupt halt. Traffic resumed only after the herd left towards Dengapadar. No forest official reached the spot and the locals chased away the elephants by bursting crackers.

Comments

