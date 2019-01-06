Odisha minister Pradeep Maharathy resigns for remarks on Pipili gangrape and murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Pradeep Maharathy on Sunday resigned from Naveen Patnaik ministry for his controversial remarks on the Pipili gangrape and murder case following the acquittal of the accused by a local court.

The resignation of Maharathy has come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the public meeting at Baripada attacked the Odisha government over the issue and asked it to re-investigate the case to ensure justice for the victim.

Sources said Maharathy was asked by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik late last night to resign. The minister sent his resignation letter in the morning. The minister told mediapersons that he resigned so that there will not be pressure on his party and the Chief Minister. "I am a honest worker of BJD and respect the Chief

Minister very much," he said.

This is for the second time that Maharathy has resigned from the ministry over the issue. The minister who was in the firing line of opposition political parties for allegedly giving shelter for the accused person had to tender resignation January 19, 2012.

The Opposition Congress and BJP who had launched separate agitations demanding Maharathy’s removal. As pressure mounted for his dismissal, Maharathy had expressed regret over his statement on December 27. However, the minister’s regret did not satisfy the BJP and Congress. BJP Mahila Morcha and the Mahila Congress demonstrated infront of the minister’s official residence and gheraoed Naveen Nivas, the official residence of the Chief Minister, over their demand.

The Additional District Judge Court, Bhubaneswar, had acquitted the prime accused Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukant on December 24 due to lack of evidence. Reacting to the verdict, the minister

had said that truth has prevailed. “It is now for the police to find out how the victim died,” he said and

added,”I don’t know whether her (the victim’s) family got justice or not. Assistance of rupees ten lakh was given by the Chief Minister to the family.”

The 19-year-old victim of Arjungoda village of Pipili in Puri district had gone into a coma after being allegedly gang raped on November 28, 2011. She was found unconscious and in a semi-naked state in a

paddy field near her village. After remaining in coma for over six months, she died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in June 2012.