Odisha top cop's teenage son ends life

The deceased, a class VII student, was playing with their pet dog, when his 15-year-old sister asked him not to disturb her.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, an ACP rank officer's 13-year-old son ended his life at their residence late on Saturday night. The incident took place at Bhubaneswar Special Squad in-charge ACP Sanjeev Sathpathy's official residence in Jaydev Vihar area under Nayapalli Police Station limits.

In the evening, the minor boy was reportedly engaged on his phone. He also spoke to his father minutes over the phone before the incident. The deceased, a class VII student, was playing with their pet dog, when his 15-year-old sister asked him not to disturb her. The minor boy later went inside a room and used his sister's jeans to commit suicide.

The deceased who was very active had never showed any kind of aggression. "According to the preliminary investigation, it seems that the boy was possibly trying to frighten his family, which turned into an unfortunate incident," Nayapalli Police Station inspector-in-charge Umakanta Pradhan told The Express. 

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

