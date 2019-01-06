Sans repair, Balimela bus stand turns a dumping yard

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: TOBACCO-stained walls, potholed roads, overflowing drains and heaps of garbage welcome passengers to the Balimela bus stand. The bus stand from where 30 local and inter-district buses originate is in a pathetic state.

Set up on 1.5 acre land, the bus stand had a public urinal but sans any cleaning and maintenance work, it has been rendered unfit for use. Garbage inside the bus stand is not cleared daily and passengers entering it with their nose covered is a common sight. Apparently, in the last 10 years, the NAC administration has spent over `91 lakh on renovation and development of the bus stand. However, it has hardly any amenity to please the commuters.

The bus stand has no boundary wall and a proper drainage system is non-existent. “With no cleaning being done, the bus stand remains dirty and stinks. It is an eye sore with garbage strewn here and there and silt occupying a large area,” said Bhagban Khemudu, a resident of the town. The situation worsens during monsoon. Most of the street lights installed in the bus stand have gone defunct.

Korukonda BDO Sipak Kumar Patra,who is the in-charge Executive Officer of Balimela NAC, said steps are being taken for regular removal of garbage from the bus stand and it is dumped at a site in MV-109 village where a vermi-compost unit will be set up soon.