Home States Odisha

SHG incentive, a poll gimmick: Odisha Opposition

Stating that the Chief Minister is doing vote bank politics, president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik alleged that public money is being wasted in the name of women empowerment.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of incentives for women self-help groups (WSHGs) on Saturday has been described as an election gimmick by the opposition Congress and BJP to garner support of women voters and economically weaker sections.

Stating that the Chief Minister is doing vote bank politics, president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik alleged that public money is being wasted in the name of women empowerment.

“He (the Chief Minister) announces schemes and distributes money before the elections, but forgets everything after that,” he said.

Patnaik alleged that before the 2014 elections, the State Government had allocated Rs 30.8 crore for SHGs which were distributed and the BJD benefited out of this. Stating that revenue generated from tax paid by people was distributed to women SHGs, the OPCC president alleged that after five years, the Chief Minister has resorted to the same tactic to return to power in 2019 polls.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s concern for women in an election year, Patnaik asked funds for welfare of women is not allocated every year. In 2018, Rs 1061 crore was allocated for women in two schemes. 
Alleging that only Rs 18.8 crore was allocated in the annual Budget for security of women when crime against them is growing in Odisha, Patnaik said on the other hand thousands of crore rupees have been wasted in populist schemes.

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi also criticised the incentives announced by the Chief Minister as an election eve gimmick. “After 19 years of continuous rule, the ruling BJD has not found out any alternative way of improving the financial conditions of SHGs, except giving seed money, Coincidentally (!) Just before the elections!,” Sarangi tweeted.

In her series of tweets, Sarangi questioned the Government’s claim of six lakh SHGs. “In 2013-14, the State had 5.23 lakh SHGs and now claims three lakh new SHGs since April, 2017. Should have been a total of 8.23 lakh SHGs but government figures show six lakh SHGs. How did the Houdini act of 2.23 lakh vanishing SHGs happen?,” she asked. 

“Anyone claiming a rosy picture of SHGs in Odisha is welcome to come with me on a random tour for interacting with SHG members. I have seen despondency, lack of direction and guidance for initiating women SHGs into diverse micro-enterprises,” she tweeted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp