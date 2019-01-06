SHG incentive, a poll gimmick: Odisha Opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of incentives for women self-help groups (WSHGs) on Saturday has been described as an election gimmick by the opposition Congress and BJP to garner support of women voters and economically weaker sections.

Stating that the Chief Minister is doing vote bank politics, president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik alleged that public money is being wasted in the name of women empowerment.

“He (the Chief Minister) announces schemes and distributes money before the elections, but forgets everything after that,” he said.

Patnaik alleged that before the 2014 elections, the State Government had allocated Rs 30.8 crore for SHGs which were distributed and the BJD benefited out of this. Stating that revenue generated from tax paid by people was distributed to women SHGs, the OPCC president alleged that after five years, the Chief Minister has resorted to the same tactic to return to power in 2019 polls.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s concern for women in an election year, Patnaik asked funds for welfare of women is not allocated every year. In 2018, Rs 1061 crore was allocated for women in two schemes.

Alleging that only Rs 18.8 crore was allocated in the annual Budget for security of women when crime against them is growing in Odisha, Patnaik said on the other hand thousands of crore rupees have been wasted in populist schemes.

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi also criticised the incentives announced by the Chief Minister as an election eve gimmick. “After 19 years of continuous rule, the ruling BJD has not found out any alternative way of improving the financial conditions of SHGs, except giving seed money, Coincidentally (!) Just before the elections!,” Sarangi tweeted.

In her series of tweets, Sarangi questioned the Government’s claim of six lakh SHGs. “In 2013-14, the State had 5.23 lakh SHGs and now claims three lakh new SHGs since April, 2017. Should have been a total of 8.23 lakh SHGs but government figures show six lakh SHGs. How did the Houdini act of 2.23 lakh vanishing SHGs happen?,” she asked.

“Anyone claiming a rosy picture of SHGs in Odisha is welcome to come with me on a random tour for interacting with SHG members. I have seen despondency, lack of direction and guidance for initiating women SHGs into diverse micro-enterprises,” she tweeted.