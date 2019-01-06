UP invites CM, Guv for Kumbh Mela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uttar Pradesh Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Chetan Chauhan during his recent tour to the State has invited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal to visit the historical Kumbh Mela commencing from January 15 at Prayagraj.

During his stay, the Minister also visited Sri Jagannath temple and met Puri Shankaracharya. He sought wider participation of devotees from Odisha in the Kumbh Mela. “The UP Government is endeavouring to provide a spiritually-charged atmosphere to pilgrims coming to Kumbh Mela this year. Over 5000 NRIs will visit the Kumbh while people of over six lakh villages in the country will take part in it,” Chauhan said.

He said the UP Government has set aside `2,800 crore for Kumbh Mela - 2019 for implementation of various projects. “The Government has constructed nine flyovers in only last one and a half years for smooth traffic movement to Prayagraj,” the Minister said.